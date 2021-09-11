Insider Selling: SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CAO Sells 24,263 Shares of Stock

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
SBAC stock opened at $352.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 147.01 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a fifty-two week low of $232.88 and a fifty-two week high of $369.56. The business has a 50-day moving average of $346.38 and a 200-day moving average of $308.72.
SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SBAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their price target on SBA Communications from $343.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on SBA Communications from $337.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.75.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBAC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SBA Communications by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,557,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,045,816,000 after buying an additional 402,360 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 26.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 4,577,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,270,571,000 after acquiring an additional 956,026 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in SBA Communications by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,396,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,401,145,000 after acquiring an additional 65,723 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,932,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $934,430,000 after purchasing an additional 38,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,697,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $748,588,000 after purchasing an additional 69,771 shares in the last quarter. 89.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
SBA Communications Company Profile
SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.
Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.