Insider Selling: Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Sells 200,000 Shares of Stock

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Director Brent Frei sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.19, for a total transaction of $14,638,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brent Frei also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.11, for a total transaction of $3,755,500.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Brent Frei sold 50,000 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.12, for a total transaction of $3,506,000.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Brent Frei sold 49,900 shares of Smartsheet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $3,250,486.00.

Smartsheet stock traded down $2.12 on Friday, hitting $72.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,162,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,009. The firm has a market cap of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.17 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $73.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.26. Smartsheet Inc has a one year low of $43.64 and a one year high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $131.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.47 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 29.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Smartsheet by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 97,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,043,000 after buying an additional 19,244 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $313,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 41,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,992,000 after purchasing an additional 11,042 shares in the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Smartsheet in the 2nd quarter valued at $868,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 117.1% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 35,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,570,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.59.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

