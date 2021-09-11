Insider Selling: Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,039,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,932,528.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total value of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total value of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Usio stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. Usio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.40 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a market capitalization of $161.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.00 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative return on equity of 12.86% and a negative net margin of 2.78%. On average, analysts forecast that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Usio by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,481 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new position in Usio in the 1st quarter valued at $1,076,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Usio by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 59,277 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio during the 1st quarter worth $566,000. 20.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Usio

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

