Insider Selling: Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Sells $128,120.00 in Stock

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $128,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,077 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,209,216.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Bo Kruse also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 23rd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.60, for a total value of $114,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.72, for a total value of $134,880.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $138,000.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total value of $136,600.00.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.17, for a total value of $144,680.00.

Shares of NASDAQ YMAB opened at $33.00 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.77 and a fifty-two week high of $55.22. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.41.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $10.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

YMAB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YMAB. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 10.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 21.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,231,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,236,000 after buying an additional 221,019 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,400,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,524,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,350,000 after buying an additional 106,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 1,329.6% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 77,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after acquiring an additional 71,969 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.33% of the company’s stock.

About Y-mAbs Therapeutics

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer. Its services include discovery, protein engineering, clinical and regulatory. Y-mAbs Therapeutics was founded by Thomas Gad in April 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

