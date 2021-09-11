Insider Selling: ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Major Shareholder Sells $16,884,497.77 in Stock

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) major shareholder Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 257,033 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.69, for a total transaction of $16,884,497.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Subsidiary Holdings L.L.C. Cg sold 750,000 shares of ZoomInfo Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $49,447,500.00.

NASDAQ ZI opened at $63.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 274.61, a PEG ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.83 and a 52 week high of $67.63.

ZoomInfo Technologies (NASDAQ:ZI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $174.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.41 million. ZoomInfo Technologies had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 56.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of ZoomInfo Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.39.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter worth $47,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in ZoomInfo Technologies in the first quarter valued at $112,000. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.69% of the company’s stock.

ZoomInfo Technologies Company Profile

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc operates cloud-based go-to-market intelligence platform for sales and marketing teams worldwide. The company's platform provides information and insights on the organizations and professionals. Its customers operate in various industry verticals, including software, business services, manufacturing, telecommunications, financial services, media and internet, transportation, education, hospitality, and real estate, as well as enterprises, mid-market companies, and down to small businesses.

