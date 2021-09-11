Integer (NYSE:ITGR) vs. FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) and FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.4% of Integer shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.0% of FREYR Battery shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Integer shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Integer and FREYR Battery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Integer 8.73% 8.46% 4.53% FREYR Battery N/A -860.00% -14.80%

Volatility and Risk

Integer has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FREYR Battery has a beta of -0.02, indicating that its stock price is 102% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Integer and FREYR Battery’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Integer $1.07 billion 2.89 $77.26 million $2.77 33.94 FREYR Battery N/A N/A -$7.58 million ($0.60) -14.82

Integer has higher revenue and earnings than FREYR Battery. FREYR Battery is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Integer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Integer and FREYR Battery, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Integer 0 0 2 0 3.00 FREYR Battery 0 0 3 0 3.00

Integer currently has a consensus price target of $103.50, suggesting a potential upside of 10.09%. FREYR Battery has a consensus price target of $19.33, suggesting a potential upside of 117.47%. Given FREYR Battery’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe FREYR Battery is more favorable than Integer.

Summary

Integer beats FREYR Battery on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Integer

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies. The company was founded by Wilson Greatbatch in 1970 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

