Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Position Lifted by Portland Global Advisors LLC

Portland Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,709 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Portland Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,138,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,479 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,071 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 10,977 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Intel by 0.6% in the second quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 30,786 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intel by 3.6% in the first quarter. Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC now owns 5,800 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 62.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist dropped their target price on Intel from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $53.84. 20,324,696 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,395,752. The stock has a market capitalization of $218.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.88. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $68.49.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

