Inter Pipeline’s (IPL) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at CIBC

CIBC reissued their neutral rating on shares of Inter Pipeline (TSE:IPL) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a C$20.00 price target on the stock.

IPL has been the subject of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reiterated a tender rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$20.00 price target on shares of Inter Pipeline in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$19.45 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$20.50 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Inter Pipeline from C$19.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$19.73.

Shares of TSE IPL opened at C$19.96 on Tuesday. Inter Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$11.23 and a twelve month high of C$21.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$20.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.05.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Inter Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.86%.

About Inter Pipeline

Inter Pipeline Ltd. engages in the petroleum transportation and storage, and natural gas liquids (NGL) processing businesses in Canada and Europe. The company operates through four segments: Oil Sands Transportation; Conventional Oil Pipelines; NGL Processing; and Bulk Liquid Storage. The Oil Sands Transportation segment transports petroleum products through Cold Lake, Corridor, and Polaris pipeline systems covering approximately 3,300 kilometers of pipeline and 3.8 million barrels of storage capacity; and related blending and handling services.

