InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $181,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in InterContinental Hotels Group in the second quarter worth about $199,000. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE IHG opened at $62.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 202.81 and a beta of 1.29. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 12-month low of $49.08 and a 12-month high of $75.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.39.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

Featured Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.