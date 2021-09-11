InterOcean Capital Group LLC Boosts Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GLD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,211.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 97,246 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 4,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $231,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD stock opened at $167.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.81. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $157.13 and a 12-month high of $185.01.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

