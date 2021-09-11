InterOcean Capital Group LLC Purchases 725 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,336 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 112.3% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 131.2% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000.

Shares of SCHE stock opened at $31.77 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.00. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $34.74.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

