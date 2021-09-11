InterOcean Capital Group LLC Sells 639 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

InterOcean Capital Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 6.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 639 shares during the quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $42,000. Baron Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.4% during the second quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 1,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF during the first quarter worth $44,000.

Get Alerian MLP ETF alerts:

AMLP opened at $32.48 on Friday. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.93 and a fifty-two week high of $38.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.35.

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP).

Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.