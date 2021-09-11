Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0509 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

Shares of NYSE IQI opened at $13.72 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.71 and a 200-day moving average of $13.34. Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IQI) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 428,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,128 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.81% of Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust worth $5,786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.98% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Quality Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

