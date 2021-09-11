IOST One Day Volume Reaches $607.41 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. In the last week, IOST has traded up 27.6% against the dollar. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0749 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $1.36 billion and approximately $607.41 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Solana (SOL) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.24 or 0.00413713 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.52 or 0.00060168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.39 or 0.00164806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00014555 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000391 BTC.

IOST Coin Profile

IOST is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,099,719,631 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . IOST’s official website is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy IOST using one of the exchanges listed above.

