IQE (LON:IQE) Upgraded to “Buy” by Canaccord Genuity

IQE (LON:IQE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm presently has a GBX 65 ($0.85) price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 55 ($0.72). Canaccord Genuity’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.61% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 110 ($1.44) target price on shares of IQE in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

IQE stock opened at GBX 45.90 ($0.60) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of £368.21 million and a PE ratio of -114.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.79, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.94. IQE has a one year low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a one year high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 55.43.

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

