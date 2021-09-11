IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Level Four Advisory Services LLC

Level Four Advisory Services LLC cut its position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,571 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $381,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA during the second quarter worth $212,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in IQVIA by 13.9% during the second quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,395 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in IQVIA by 8.5% during the second quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 2,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 21,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IQV. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on IQVIA from $273.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.11.

Shares of NYSE IQV opened at $260.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $265.34. The company has a market cap of $49.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.42.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 23.95% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

