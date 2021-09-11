iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 57.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,534 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 66,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,986,000 after acquiring an additional 7,647 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 122.6% during the second quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 600,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,927,000 after purchasing an additional 330,557 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,933 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 90,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,765,000 after purchasing an additional 8,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 174,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,076,000 after purchasing an additional 23,433 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

IEFA stock opened at $77.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.01. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.