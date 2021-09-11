iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) Stake Cut by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IHAK) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IHAK. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF in the first quarter valued at $25,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 318.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IHAK opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.75. iShares Cybersecurity & Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $30.50 and a 1-year high of $46.85.

