iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Shares Sold by Sun Life Financial INC

Sun Life Financial INC decreased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the period. iShares MSCI France ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Sun Life Financial INC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Sun Life Financial INC owned about 0.38% of iShares MSCI France ETF worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWQ. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 7.3% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Crabel Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $271,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWQ traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.63. The company had a trading volume of 709,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 829,635. iShares MSCI France ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.29 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $38.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.42.

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

