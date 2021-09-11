iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWT) by 30.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 66,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,685 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EWT. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 1,227.0% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF by 360.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,278 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000.

EWT stock opened at $65.16 on Friday. iShares MSCI Taiwan ETF has a 12-month low of $42.55 and a 12-month high of $65.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.07.

Ishares MSCI Taiwan Index Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Taiwan IndexSM (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Taiwan Stock Exchange.

