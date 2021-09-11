iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Sold by Aspire Private Capital LLC

Aspire Private Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 18.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $80,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SUSA. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $67,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF in the second quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 747.8% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period.

Shares of SUSA stock opened at $100.29 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.53. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 1-year low of $70.10 and a 1-year high of $102.07.

