ITO Utility Token Price Down 35.5% Over Last 7 Days (IUT)

ITO Utility Token (CURRENCY:IUT) traded 26.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 10th. One ITO Utility Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, ITO Utility Token has traded down 35.5% against the dollar. ITO Utility Token has a market cap of $222,686.01 and $17.00 worth of ITO Utility Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.12 or 0.00064317 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $57.12 or 0.00126150 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $82.41 or 0.00182005 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,344.05 or 1.00146954 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,215.55 or 0.07101875 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003005 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $383.88 or 0.00847846 BTC.

About ITO Utility Token

ITO Utility Token’s total supply is 92,823,649 coins and its circulating supply is 92,163,649 coins. The Reddit community for ITO Utility Token is https://reddit.com/r/itonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ITO Utility Token’s official message board is ito.network/blog . The official website for ITO Utility Token is ito.network

