IVE Group Limited (IGL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.07 on October 13th

IVE Group Limited (ASX:IGL) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.93, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

About IVE Group

IVE Group Limited engages in the marketing, communications, and print businesses in Australia. The company provides conceptual and creative design across print, mobile, and interactive media; and personalized communications, including marketing automation, marketing mail, publication mail, e-communications, multi-channel solutions, and call center services.

