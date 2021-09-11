J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) CFO R Scott Turicchi Sells 15,580 Shares of Stock

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $134.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.67. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $147.35.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 0.6% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 0.6% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

