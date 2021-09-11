J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) CFO R Scott Turicchi Sells 15,580 Shares of Stock

J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total value of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $134.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.67. J2 Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.85 and a 52-week high of $147.35.
J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. As a group, analysts anticipate that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.
J2 Global Company Profile
J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.
