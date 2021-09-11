J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.32 Million

Equities analysts predict that J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) will announce sales of $420.32 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for J2 Global’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $430.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $406.10 million. J2 Global posted sales of $356.98 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J2 Global will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.95 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for J2 Global.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $429.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of J2 Global from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, J2 Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $129.18.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $134.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $66.85 and a 12-month high of $147.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $128.67.

In other J2 Global news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of J2 Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares in the company, valued at $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCOM. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of J2 Global by 58.0% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,107,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $372,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140,230 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in J2 Global by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,016,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,273,000 after purchasing an additional 36,156 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in J2 Global by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,015,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,652,000 after buying an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in J2 Global by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,245,000 after buying an additional 23,276 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 14.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 735,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,126,000 after buying an additional 92,143 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

