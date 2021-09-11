Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,259,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,278,793,000 after buying an additional 761,394 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,480,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,876,000 after purchasing an additional 858,675 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,948,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,522,000 after purchasing an additional 428,141 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,841,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $257,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,528,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $241,147,000 after purchasing an additional 704,158 shares during the last quarter. 52.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

BIP opened at $57.97 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $42.29 and a 1-year high of $58.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 43.26 and a beta of 0.77.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.22). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The business had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter. Analysts predict that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 582.86%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.22.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.