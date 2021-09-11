Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Jaguar Health, Inc. is a natural-products pharmaceuticals company. It focused on developing and commercializing novel, sustainably derived gastrointestinal products for both human prescription use and animals. The company through its subsidiary Napo Pharmaceuticals Inc., focuses on developing and commercializing proprietary human gastrointestinal pharmaceuticals. Its product pipeline consists of Mytesi(R), Canalevia(TM), Equilevia(TM) and Neonorm (TM). Jaguar Health Inc., formerly known as Jaguar Animal Health Inc., is based in San Francisco, United States. “

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Jaguar Health in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of JAGX stock opened at $2.60 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.74. Jaguar Health has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ:JAGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.18). Jaguar Health had a negative return on equity of 205.92% and a negative net margin of 612.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Jaguar Health will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of JAGX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jaguar Health by 1,708,066.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,861,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861,792 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 103.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 868,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 441,201 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Jaguar Health by 267.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 221,144 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 160,907 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Jaguar Health during the first quarter worth about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.93% of the company’s stock.

About Jaguar Health

Jaguar Health, Inc is a commercial stage pharmaceuticals company, which engages in the development of gastrointestinal products. The firm focuses on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

