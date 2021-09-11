Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) Stock Position Reduced by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in shares of Jamf Holding Corp. (BATS:JAMF) by 25.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,515 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Jamf were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAMF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 218,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,708,000 after purchasing an additional 90,949 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 45,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 19,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $249,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jamf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,596,000. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jamf by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 30,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JAMF. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Jamf in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Craig Hallum began coverage on Jamf in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Jamf from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Jamf in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 8,140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $268,620,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Vi Co Invest 1 Gp L.P. Vepf sold 8,955,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $300,000,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,577,154 shares of company stock worth $617,537,682 over the last 90 days.

Shares of JAMF stock opened at $38.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.30.

Jamf (BATS:JAMF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $86.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.05 million. The business’s revenue was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share.

Jamf Company Profile

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. Its products include Jamf Connect that streamlines Mac authentication and identity management; Jamf Pro, an enterprise mobility management tool that empowers IT pros and the users they support by delivering unified endpoint management for Apple devices; Jamf Now, a cloud-based MDM solution for the iPad, iPhone and Mac devices in workplace; Jamf School, a mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Protect, an endpoint security purpose built for Mac.

