JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Price Target Raised to $90.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) had its price objective increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on JD. DZ Bank downgraded shares of JD.com from a buy rating to a sell rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of JD.com from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of JD.com from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of JD.com from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $100.20.

Shares of JD stock opened at $80.64 on Tuesday. JD.com has a 52-week low of $61.65 and a 52-week high of $108.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.01 billion, a PE ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.00.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that JD.com will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.9% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,149 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in JD.com by 6.8% in the first quarter. American Beacon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in JD.com by 1.3% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 13,642 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 7.2% during the second quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 2,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JD.com by 4.1% during the second quarter. Golden Green Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. 37.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

