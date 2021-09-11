Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HOYA Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HOCPY)

HOYA Co. (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for HOYA in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.00.
HOYA (OTCMKTS:HOCPY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.16. HOYA had a return on equity of 21.09% and a net margin of 23.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion.
OTCMKTS HOCPY opened at $167.36 on Thursday. HOYA has a 1-year low of $100.73 and a 1-year high of $169.99. The company has a current ratio of 4.56, a quick ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $149.48 and a 200-day moving average of $132.41. The firm has a market cap of $61.87 billion, a PE ratio of 47.14 and a beta of 0.41.
HOYA Company Profile
HOYA Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of imaging products, electronics, and medical-related equipment. It operates through the following segments: Information Technology, Life Care, and Others. The Information Technology segment develops, sells and produces input and output (I/O) device related products for the information & communications sector, including imaging, modern digital information and communications technology related products.
