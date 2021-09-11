Jefferies Financial Group Comments on PPG Industries, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:PPG)

PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for PPG Industries in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Alexander now expects that the specialty chemicals company will earn $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PPG Industries’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.41 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.70 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $168.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $183.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Susquehanna upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $197.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.55.

NYSE:PPG opened at $153.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $36.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $163.75 and a 200 day moving average of $163.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.95. PPG Industries has a 1-year low of $116.95 and a 1-year high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 9.71% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PPG. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPG Industries by 131.9% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 211 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PPG Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in PPG Industries by 78.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 70.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is presently 41.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

