Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF)

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of DS Smith in a report released on Tuesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.51.

Get DS Smith alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of DITHF opened at $6.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.79. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

About DS Smith

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for DS Smith Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DS Smith and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.