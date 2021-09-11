Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€120.00” Price Target for Sanofi (EPA:SAN)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €113.00 ($132.94) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €98.88 ($116.32).

SAN stock opened at €81.87 ($96.32) on Wednesday. Sanofi has a 52-week low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a 52-week high of €92.97 ($109.38). The company has a 50-day moving average of €87.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of €85.63.

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

