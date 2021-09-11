Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on YASKAWA Electric Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of YASKAWA Electric in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.93. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on YASKY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

Shares of YASKY stock opened at $106.76 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.16. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $73.06 and a 52 week high of $117.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 61.01 and a beta of 1.43.

YASKAWA Electric (OTCMKTS:YASKY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 9th. The technology company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter. YASKAWA Electric had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, installation, and maintenance of systems control and industrial products. It operates through the following segments: Motion Control, Robotics, System Engineering, and Others. The Motion Control provides servo motors, controllers, and alternating current drives.

