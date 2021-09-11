Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $8.50 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.58% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Jerash Holdings, Inc. manufactures and exports custom, ready-made sport and outerwear for brands. The company’s product for brands consists of VF Corporation, Costco Wholesale, PVH Corporation, Walmart, Sears, Hanes, Columbia and Land’s End. Jerash Holdings, Inc. is based in New York, United States. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Jerash Holdings (US) from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Aegis lifted their price target on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of Jerash Holdings (US) stock opened at $7.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.77. Jerash Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $4.45 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company has a market cap of $85.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.06 and a beta of 0.79.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.02. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 9.23%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 110,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jerash Holdings (US) in the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 2.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jerash Holdings (US) Company Profile

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc operates as a holding company. It engages in manufacturing customized ready-made outerwear from knitted fabric and exporting produced apparel for retailers such as Walmart, Costco, Sears, Hanes, Columbia, Land’s End, VF Corp., and Philip-Van Heusen. The firm offers trousers and urban styling outerwear and different types of natural and synthetic materials.

