JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Lowered to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JOANN Inc. involved in the sewing and fabrics industry. It serves as a convenient single source for all of the supplies, guidance and inspiration needed to achieve any project or passion. JOANN Inc. is based in HUDSON, Ohio. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on JOAN. Bank of America lowered their price target on JOANN from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on JOANN from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lowered JOANN from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Barclays lowered JOANN from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on JOANN from $19.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $15.78.

Shares of NASDAQ JOAN opened at $10.41 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62. JOANN has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $17.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $438.89 million and a P/E ratio of 1.76.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $496.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $532.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. JOANN’s revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. JOANN’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in shares of JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $102,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,084,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $406,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN in the 1st quarter valued at about $693,000. Institutional investors own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

