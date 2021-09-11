Joel S. Hatlen Sells 2,000 Shares of Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Stock

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) CFO Joel S. Hatlen sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total value of $14,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Joel S. Hatlen also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Data I/O alerts:

On Tuesday, July 6th, Joel S. Hatlen sold 18,379 shares of Data I/O stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total value of $115,420.12.

Shares of DAIO opened at $6.88 on Friday. Data I/O Co. has a 52-week low of $2.86 and a 52-week high of $7.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day moving average is $5.83. The firm has a market cap of $59.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 1.02.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Data I/O from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 662,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,513,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 418,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Data I/O by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 331,391 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Data I/O by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 303,615 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Data I/O during the 2nd quarter worth $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 42.10% of the company’s stock.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corp. engages in the provision of manual and automated security provisioning and device programming. The firm offers automated programming systems, manual programmers, and software solutions. It serves the automotive electronics, industrial controls, wireless devices, programming centers, and medical devices industries.

Recommended Story: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Data I/O Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Data I/O and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.