Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.64-2.66 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.66. The company issued revenue guidance of mid-single digits yr/yr, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $23.77 billion.Johnson Controls International also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.86-0.88 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup upped their price target on Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.07. 4,193,342 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,198,655. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $39.79 and a one year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

