Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.45 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.45 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $3.40. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Johnson Controls International’s FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.50 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson Controls International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.50.

Shares of NYSE JCI opened at $75.07 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $76.83. The firm has a market cap of $53.47 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JCI. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,531.8% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

