Joint Ventures (JOINT) Trading 27.6% Lower This Week

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded down 31.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 10th. During the last week, Joint Ventures has traded down 27.6% against the U.S. dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $47,055.09 and $4,165.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Joint Ventures alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00059111 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $76.37 or 0.00168673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002906 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00014432 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002208 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000381 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.29 or 0.00042593 BTC.

Joint Ventures Profile

Joint Ventures (CRYPTO:JOINT) is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. The official message board for Joint Ventures is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

Joint Ventures Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joint Ventures directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joint Ventures should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Joint Ventures using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Joint Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Joint Ventures and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.