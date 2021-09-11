Jonathan L. Dolgen Sells 10,000 Shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 10,000 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.76, for a total transaction of $1,717,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 67,921 shares in the company, valued at $11,666,110.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan L. Dolgen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 4,000 shares of Expedia Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.56, for a total transaction of $578,240.00.

EXPE stock opened at $145.39 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The company has a market cap of $21.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average of $152.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.70.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on EXPE. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4,100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 168 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

