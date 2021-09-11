Joshua Isner Sells 11,083 Shares of Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) CRO Joshua Isner sold 11,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.37, for a total value of $2,032,289.71. Following the sale, the executive now owns 332,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,968,874.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

AXON stock opened at $179.81 on Friday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.54 and a 1 year high of $212.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.32. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a PE ratio of -166.49 and a beta of 0.46.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AXON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.63). Axon Enterprise had a negative net margin of 8.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.35%. The business had revenue of $218.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.07 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $190.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.50.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Axon Enterprise by 60.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $16,224,000. Ashford Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $45,868,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $19,453,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Axon Enterprise during the 2nd quarter worth $2,614,000. 75.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER Weapons and Software and Sensors segments. The TASER Weapons segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

