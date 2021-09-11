Joules Group (LON:JOUL) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Joules Group Plc (LON:JOUL) shares rose 3.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 238.62 ($3.12) and last traded at GBX 233 ($3.04). Approximately 226,569 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 11% from the average daily volume of 255,396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 225 ($2.94).

JOUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of Joules Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Joules Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of Joules Group in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 257.07 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 247.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.48. The stock has a market cap of £260.02 million and a PE ratio of 291.25.

Joules Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells lifestyle clothing, related accessories, and home ware products under the Joules brand in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Other. Its product portfolio includes womenswear, such as shirts, dresses, tunics, rainwear, and cold weather coats and accessories; menswear, including tops, chinos, rugby shirts, and denims, as well as rainwear; boys and girls, and baby collections; footwear; homeware comprising kitchen textiles, crockery, bedding, cushions, picnic ware, and throws; accessories, such as watches, eyewear, bedding, sofas, toiletries, umbrellas, stationery, and others; and pet beds, travel beds, leads, dog coats, toys, etc.

