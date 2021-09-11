JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC) Stock Price Up 0.2%

JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:BBSC)’s stock price rose 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $66.73 and last traded at $66.29. Approximately 589 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 25,939 shares. The stock had previously closed at $66.19.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.44.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $407,973,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,103,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,853,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $434,000. Finally, 55I LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

