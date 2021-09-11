JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Overweight Rating for Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their overweight rating on shares of Enel (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Societe Generale reissued a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reissued a sell rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Enel in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy.

ENLAY stock opened at $8.63 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.58. Enel has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $11.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.61.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.4349 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 4.62%. Enel’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Enel Company Profile

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

