JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Sold by Resources Investment Advisors LLC.

Resources Investment Advisors LLC. reduced its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,033 shares during the quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. owned approximately 0.07% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $3,357,000. Holderness Investments Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 59.6% in the second quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 17,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 6,590 shares during the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 54,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Homrich & Berg increased its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 1,873,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,665,000 after purchasing an additional 240,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $205,000.

JMST stock opened at $51.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.06. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12-month low of $50.96 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

