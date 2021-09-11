JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Acquires Shares of 1,375 Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,354,000. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 757,118 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,973,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3,670.4% during the 2nd quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 487,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after acquiring an additional 474,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 845.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 368,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,177,000 after acquiring an additional 329,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG opened at $160.18 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.88. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $124.14 and a 12 month high of $163.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

