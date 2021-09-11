JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Buys New Shares in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 6.6% in the second quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 4.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after purchasing an additional 24,273 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the first quarter valued at $1,178,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat in the second quarter valued at $1,132,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 664.4% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Christopher Isaac Stone sold 5,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.25, for a total transaction of $761,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,358. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 3,000 shares of Beyond Meat stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.87, for a total transaction of $455,610.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,249,498.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BYND opened at $112.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of -77.86 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $124.84 and its 200 day moving average is $131.51. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a 52 week low of $99.86 and a 52 week high of $221.00. The company has a quick ratio of 15.36, a current ratio of 17.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $149.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BYND shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Argus lowered shares of Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Beyond Meat in a research note on Friday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Beyond Meat from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.47.

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

