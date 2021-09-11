JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Buys Shares of 4,049 VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd acquired a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 6,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. Finally, Proequities Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at about $92,000.

NYSEARCA GDXJ opened at $40.91 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.33. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $39.51 and a twelve month high of $62.72.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

