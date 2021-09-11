JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd Invests $106,000 in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 750 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 16.9% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 624 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $271,000. Vicus Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $276,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 122.4% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,941 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $794,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMAT stock opened at $136.84 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $131.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.98. Applied Materials, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $146.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

In other Applied Materials news, CFO Daniel Durn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.59, for a total value of $672,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total transaction of $14,436,495.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 218,412 shares of company stock worth $30,478,770 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

